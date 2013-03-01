* Week to Feb. 23 department store sales up 17.2 pct
* Says "well set" to continue good start to 2013
* Waitrose sales up 7.1 pct
LONDON, March 1 Britain's biggest department
store group, John Lewis, said its good start to the
2013-14 year continued with sales increasing 17.2 percent last
week, boosted by the later falling of half term school holidays
in England this year.
The employee-owned group, which has been outperforming the
broader retail sector for over a year, said on Friday its
department store sales were 63.3 million pounds ($96.1
million)in the week to Feb. 23.
"Half term certainly helped although for many parts of the
country it was a week later than 2012 which may flatter the
result slightly," said retail operations director Simon Russell.
"Nevertheless, the first four weeks of the new financial
year, which gives a fair comparison, show that sales have grown
an impressive 16.8 percent with good growth from both shops and
online."
John Lewis said electricals and home technology sales were
up 33.3 percent year-on-year, driven by demand for tablet
computers. Sales in both the fashion and home categories were up
10.1 percent. Online sales increased 20.1 percent.
"We are well set to continue our good start to 2013," said
Russell.
With Britain teetering on a third recession in four years
many retailers have been finding the going tough as consumers
fret over job security, a squeeze on incomes and government
cuts.
John Lewis has consistently bucked the gloom as its
generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by the
downturn, while improvements to products, service and
promotions, along with new modern stores, have chimed with
consumers.
"John Lewis' robust performance gives a lift to hopes that
there will be a general pick up in retail sales in February
after a very poor performance in January which was partly due to
the snow," said Howard Archer, chief economist at IHS Global
Insight.
A lacklustre distributive trades survey for February from
the CBI on Tuesday had hit hopes that retail sales were markedly
better this month.
The group also owns upmarket grocer Waitrose, which is also
outperforming its rivals. Its sales rose 7.1 percent in the week
to Feb. 23.
John Lewis will publish its 2012-13 results on March 7.