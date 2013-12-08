LONDON Dec 8 Britain's biggest department store group John Lewis posted a 1.8 percent year-on-year rise in sales to 144.5 million pounds ($236.3 million) in the week to Dec. 7, helped by another record week for its online business.

The firm said online sales rose 22 percent compared to the same week last year - a second consecutive week in which the site has taken over a third of overall trade.

The overall increase was down on the previous week's year-on-year growth of 18.4 percent, which benefited from "Black Friday" discounts.

The 149-year-old firm has been winning market share from high-street rivals in recent years due to its strong online offering, modern stores and a more affluent customer base. Last Christmas it reported record sales, while rivals, such as Marks & Spencer endured poor trading in a tough market.