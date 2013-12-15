LONDON Dec 15 Britain's biggest department
store group John Lewis posted a 1.4 percent
year-on-year rise in sales to 149.9 million pounds ($244.01
million) in the week to Dec. 14, helped by strong demand for
cooking equipment.
The group's home department achieved a record week, buoyed
by the sales of roasting tins and carving trays in the run up to
the festive season, John Lewis said in a statement on Sunday.
The furniture department also showed a 21 percent jump on
last year.
Online sales, which have been driving growth at the retailer
in the run up to Christmas, were up 13.2 percent on the same
period in 2012.