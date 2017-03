LONDON Dec 15 Britain's biggest department store group John Lewis posted a 1.4 percent year-on-year rise in sales to 149.9 million pounds ($244.01 million) in the week to Dec. 14, helped by strong demand for cooking equipment.

The group's home department achieved a record week, buoyed by the sales of roasting tins and carving trays in the run up to the festive season, John Lewis said in a statement on Sunday.

The furniture department also showed a 21 percent jump on last year.

Online sales, which have been driving growth at the retailer in the run up to Christmas, were up 13.2 percent on the same period in 2012.