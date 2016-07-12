(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)
LONDON, July 12 British retailer John Lewis
said sales at its department store chain
rose 4.7 percent in the week to July 9, accelerating the rate of
growth from the previous week due to strong demand for its
clearance sale.
Department store sales rose 4.7 percent year-on-year to 85
million pounds ($111.9 million), having increased just 2.1
percent in the previous week - the week following Britain's vote
to leave the European Union.
Sales at the group's upmarket supermarket Waitrose rose 2
percent year-on-year, compared with the previous week's fall of
2.8 percent.
The John Lewis Partnership is the only major British
retailer to publish weekly sales updates and it is often seen as
a bellwether of the high street.
The muted trading reported in the week after Britain's June
23 referendum vote had been seized on by economists looking for
any sign that the shock vote to leave the EU had hit confidence.
However trading was clouded by the impact of the summer sale and
year-on-year weather comparisons.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)