LONDON, July 12 British retailer John Lewis said sales at its department store chain rose 4.7 percent in the week to July 9, accelerating the rate of growth from the previous week due to strong demand for its clearance sale.

Department store sales rose 4.7 percent year-on-year to 85 million pounds ($111.9 million), having increased just 2.1 percent in the previous week - the week following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Sales at the group's upmarket supermarket Waitrose rose 2 percent year-on-year, compared with the previous week's fall of 2.8 percent.

The John Lewis Partnership is the only major British retailer to publish weekly sales updates and it is often seen as a bellwether of the high street.

The muted trading reported in the week after Britain's June 23 referendum vote had been seized on by economists looking for any sign that the shock vote to leave the EU had hit confidence. However trading was clouded by the impact of the summer sale and year-on-year weather comparisons.