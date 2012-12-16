LONDON Dec 16 John Lewis, Britain's
biggest department stores group, posted record weekly sales for
a second straight week as it continued to outpace the wider
retail market.
The employee-owned firm said on Sunday it made 147.8 million
pounds ($238.5 million), including VAT sales tax, in the week to
Dec. 15, up 11.1 percent on the same week last year and ahead of
the 142 million made in the previous week.
"With a further nine shopping days before the big event, it
is excellent news to have already had two record weeks, both
over 140 million pounds for the first time," said Maggie
Porteous, head of selling operations, referring to the busy
pre-Christmas period.
With Britain facing the prospect of a triple-dip recession,
many retailers have been finding the going tough as consumers
fret over job security and a squeeze on incomes.
John Lewis has bucked the gloom because its generally more
affluent customers have been less impacted by Britain's economic
downturn, while improvements to product and service and new
modern stores have chimed with consumers.