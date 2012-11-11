LONDON Nov 11 John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store group, said it had got off to a strong start this Christmas trading period, with weekly sales up 11.4 percent on the same time last year.

The store group said department store sales in the week to Saturday, November 10, were 85 million pounds ($135.23 million), led by household products such as beds and curtains and also electronic goods.

"An 11.4 percent increase on sales last year is a pleasing and very creditable result," Nat Wakely, Director of Selling Operations, said in a statement.

"It shows that our customers are thinking seriously about Christmas and coming into our shops to find all they need for entertaining family and friends and for finding the perfect gift."

John Lewis has been outperforming rivals and the wider market because its generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by Britain's economic downturn, while improvements to products, service and its Internet offer as well as new modern stores have resonated with customers.