LONDON Jan 2 British department stores group
John Lewis scored a 7.2 percent rise in Christmas
sales, as strong demand for items from tablet PCs to coffee
machines helped it become one of this year's likely winners in
the UK retail sector.
The improvement comes despite unusually stormy British
weather in the run-up to Christmas and a still-cautious approach
by many consumers, sparking speculation that many retailers
would struggle during the key holiday period.
John Lewis said on Thursday sales from online outlets and
shops rose to 734 million pounds ($1.2 billion) in the five
weeks to Dec. 28, including its biggest-ever taking of 35.6
million on day one of its in-store clearance sale on Dec. 27.
The increase contrasts with rival Debenhams, which
kicked off the UK retail reporting period on Tuesday with a
profit warning after a hoped-for surge in last-minute Christmas
shopping failed to materialise despite heavy discounting.
John Lewis's performance is the latest consumer endorsement
for the employee-owned group, which has often outperformed
competitors in recent years due to its strong online offering,
modern stores and more affluent customer base.
The company also captured shoppers' attention this year with
an animated advertising campaign featuring a bear being woken
from hibernation by an alarm clock gift, allowing it to
appreciate a decorated Christmas tree for the first time.
Group like-for-like sales, which strip out the impact of new
stores, rose 6.9 percent.
TOUGH FESTIVE PERIOD
Elsewhere a profusion of shop window discount posters in
recent days has illustrated retailers' attempts to attract more
customers in a tough market, made harder by a spell of gales and
heavy rain which kept many shoppers at home. Research this month
by accountants PwC found 72 of 100 town centre retailers were
offering discounts or advertising promotions.
A decision by Britain's biggest clothing retailer Marks &
Spencer to slash 30 percent off all clothing prices in
the Christmas build-up - the group's first such move in five
years - has raised fears it too has endured a tough festive
period.
Next, Britain's second-biggest clothing retailer, is
due to publish a trading update on Friday, while M&S is due to
report on Jan. 9.
Reflecting Britons' increasing tendency to shop via their
smartphones and tablets, John Lewis said online sales in the
five weeks jumped 22.6 percent on a year ago and accounted for
31.8 percent of total sales in the period, helped by record
online orders on "Black Friday" (Nov. 29), a U.S.-originated
promotion day becoming more common in Britain.
Electrical and home technology sales rose 10.7 percent,
while fashion and beauty increased 8.5 percent, the firm said.
"With new highs in branches as well as for johnlewis.com,
this has been a genuine omni-channel Christmas," Andy Street,
managing director of John Lewis, said, adding the sales growth
boded well for trading in 2014.