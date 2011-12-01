LONDON Dec 1 John Lewis
, Britain's biggest department store chain, reported a
jump in sales on Thursday, flattered by a weak performance
during the same period last year when trading was disrupted by
heavy snow.
The employee-owned chain, viewed as a barometer of British
consumer spending, said sales were up 10.5 percent year-on-year
in the four days ended Nov. 30.
That followed a 1.2 percent decline in the week ended Nov.
26.
"The strong figures are up against weaker comparatives as
the heavy snow this time last year began to impact parts of the
UK," John Lewis said.
"Nonetheless, good performances from home, gifting, fashion
and beauty this week indicate that customers are well in the
mood for Christmas at the start of December."