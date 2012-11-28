BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
LONDON Nov 28 John Menzies PLC : * Menzies(john) plc - acquisition of orbital marketing services * To acquire the entire issued share capital of orbital marketing services
group limited * For the year to March 2012 orbital reported an operating profit of £2.2M and
gross assets of £13.5M * Menzies - total consideration £13.6M
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.