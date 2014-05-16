May 16 John Menzies Plc :
* Menzies Aviation contract win momentum has continued
* Significant new ground handling contract outsourced by
Delta Airlines to handle some 100,000 turns per annum from 50
base aircraft
* Absolute ground handling turns were up 10 pct reflecting
prior year acquisitions and contract wins
* Start-up costs relating to a successful contracting period
are higher compared to same trading period last year
* Due to a mild winter at beginning of year, de-icing
activities were reduced resulting in trading at end of April
falling behind same period last year
* Performance in year will be more H2 weighted than usual as
a consequence of recent contract wins, an anticipated full
summer schedule
* In distribution unit, overall print media volumes have
been in line with our internal forecasts
* No change to full year outlook
