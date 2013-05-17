BRIEF-Huangshan Jinma to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile
* Says it plans to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd
LONDON May 17 John Menzies PLC : * Menzies Aviation Q1 trading is ahead of last year * In the core business, as predicted, trading is behind last year * Q1 cargo handling, like for like volumes were 2 pct lower with absolute volumes down 13pct. * Source text for Eikon: [ID: nRS3Sc6sb]
* Says it plans to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement