Nov 12 John Menzies PLC :
* Menzies(john) plc - interim management statement
* Continues to perform well on a constant currency basis and
the overall outlook remains positive
* Volumes in cargo handling,also in line with predictions with
like for like tonnes down 3%
* Handling volumes have continued at previously disclosed
levels, with like for like turns up 2%
* John Mezies - 5yr contract with cathay pacific will balance
expected yield pressure forecast into 2014
* Menzies distribution poor trading conditions continue to
prevail
* Disappointing ancillary revenues returns and weaker than
forecast seasonal sales expected to impact the H2 results
* Five year contract to handle cathay pacific at five locations
helps to underpin future revenue streams
* Source text for Eikon:
* For more news, please click here