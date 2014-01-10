BRIEF-Euronet Worldwide intends to review amended merger agreement
* Euronet Worldwide - acknowledges it submitted a binding offer to acquire MoneyGram International to MoneyGram's board of directors on April 14, 2017
Jan 10 John Menzies PLC : * Renegotiated contract terms with frontline and seymour * Both agreements run through to 2020 and secure some £180M of annual trade
sales value * Source text
* Euronet Worldwide - acknowledges it submitted a binding offer to acquire MoneyGram International to MoneyGram's board of directors on April 14, 2017
* Says 2016 net profit up 120.9 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($174.34 million)