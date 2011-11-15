* Says on track to deliver over 20 pct growth in FY pretax
profit
* Trading in line for four months ended Oct. 31
Nov 15 Newspaper distribution and aviation
services firm John Menzies Plc said it was on track to
deliver more than 20 percent growth in full-year pretax profit
citing higher contract wins in the aviation division.
John Menzies, which provides passenger handling services to
Lufthansa, Emirates and EasyJet,
said it was trading in line with its expectations for the four
months ended Oct. 31.
The Edinburgh, Scotland-based company's aviation unit
reported a 12 percent rise in revenue for the period. This was
boosted by a net win of 43 contracts in the year-to-date period
that added annualised revenue of 34 million pounds.
However, cargo handling volumes were lower but the company
said the rate of decline was in line with its view.
Menzies' distribution unit posted a 4 percent fall in
underlying revenue, although cost-control measures had ensured
that operating profits were consistent with last year.
Rival Smiths News last month said it would continue
to reduce costs after having delivered cost savings of 22
million pounds in financial year 2011.
Menzies' shares, which have gained 40 percent in value in
the last one year, closed at 484.75 pence on Monday on the
London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 290.6 million
pounds.
