* FY underlying pretax profit 56.4 mln stg vs 45 mln stg
* Revenue up 2.5 pct to 2.01 bln stg
March 6 John Menzies Plc posted a
full-year pretax profit that topped expectations, boosted by
contract wins in its airline ground handling business.
John Menzies, which also distributes The Financial Times and
The Independent in the UK, said it made a positive
start to the year and was trading in line with its expectations.
Its Menzies Aviation unit reported a 31 percent jump in
operating profit, making it the top profit contributor for the
year.
The company also said it was looking to identify new markets
for this unit, which counts Lufthansa, Emirates &
, and EasyJet as its customers.
January-December underlying pretax profit rose 25 percent to
56.4 million pounds ($89.50 million). Turnover rose marginally
to 2.01 billion pounds.
The company last year bought Media on the Move,
which provides marketing and distribution services to airports
and airlines, from Journey Group to expand in the
travel industry.
The Edinburgh, Scotland-based company started as a chain of
newsagent shops but sold its retail operations in 1998 to focus
on its distribution business.
The company raised its final dividend by 21 percent to 17
pence a share.
John Menzies' shares, which have gained 21 percent since the
company forecast a 20 percent jump in full-year pretax profit in
November, closed at 587 pence on Monday on the London Stock
Exchange.