July 16 Britain's John Menzies Plc said
its aviation services arm would shut cargo operations at four
airports in the UK by next month and take a related charge of 3
million pounds ($4.66 million).
Menzies Aviation would exit its cargo operations at Glasgow,
Birmingham, East Midlands and Manchester airports, to return its
UK cargo business to profitability, John Menzies said.
The aviation services subsidiary would focus on its cargo
business at London's Heathrow airport and Aberdeen and Belfast.
In March, John Menzies, said its aviation business had
overtaken its core newspapers and magazine distribution business
in the UK in terms of profit and cash contribution.
The Edinburgh-based company's shares, which have risen over
15 percent since the start of the year, closed at 606 pence on
the London Stock Exchange on Friday.