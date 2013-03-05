March 5 Airport services provider and newspaper
distributor John Menzies Plc reported a rise in
full-year pretax profit on stronger earnings from its aviation
business.
The company said overall trading climate remained
challenging, but prospects for growth in 2013 were strong.
January-December underlying pretax profit rose 4 percent to
58.4 million pounds ($88 million). Turnover fell marginally to 2
billion pounds.
Underlying operating profit at its aviation business, on a
constant currency basis, rose 16 percent to 32.3 million pounds.
The company, which has been overhauling its UK cargo
handling business, booked 18.4 million pounds in restructuring
charges in the year.
It shuttered its cargo business in Birmingham, Glasgow,
Manchester and the East Midlands in July, to return its cargo
handling business in the United Kingdom to profitability.
The company said it expects trading at its newspaper
business, which distributes "the Financial Times" and "the
Independent" in the UK, to remain challenging in 2013 as
customers buy fewer magazines.
Edinburgh-based John Menzies started as a chain of newsagent
shops and was the Scottish agent for the monthly installments of
Charles Dickens' first novel - The Pickwick Papers. The company
sold its retail operations in 1998 to focus on its distribution
business.
The company raised its final dividend 5 percent to 17.85
pence a share.
Shares of the company, which have been trading on the London
Stock Exchange for 450 years, closed at 748 pence on Monday.