Aug 20 John Menzies Plc reported a
slight fall in first-half profit as declines at the company's
newspaper distribution business took the shine off strong
trading at its airport services business.
The company, which provides airport services and distributes
newspapers and magazines, reported an underlying pretax profit
of 22.8 million pounds ($35.73 million) down 3 percent from 23.5
million pounds a year earlier.
Turnover rose marginally to 997.9 million pounds.
Underlying operating profit at its aviation business, which
provides ticketing, cargo, baggage and check-in services, rose
10 percent to 15.5 million pounds.
While underlying operating profit at its distribution
business, which supplies magazines and newspapers across the UK,
fell 13 percent to 11.8 million pounds.
The distribution business, which made up nearly two-thirds
of the company's overall turnover last year but is less
profitable than the aviation unit, has had to cope with lower
demand for weekly magazines and the discontinuation of some
titles.
Earlier this year the Edinburgh-based company said it did
not expect an improvement in the distribution business for the
rest of the year.
The company also said it would acquire two ground and cargo
handling businesses for a total of 14.1 million pounds.
Menzies said it would fund the deals from existing debt
facilities and expected the purchases to add to earnings.
Shares in the company, which started as a chain of newsagent
shops, closed at 759.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock
Exchange.