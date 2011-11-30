Nov 29 Hedge fund manager John Paulson has
agreed to cover any losses incurred by investor 92nd Street Y
in his funds and could owe the non-profit cultural institution
in New York as much as $4 million, the New York Times said,
citing two people with knowledge of the agreement.
Paulson, a member of 92nd Street Y's board, is its largest
outside manager, running about $10 million of the school's $37.9
million in investments, the newspaper said, citing the two
people.
"This institution has particularly generous board members,
including John and a number of others," executive director of
92nd Street Y Sol Adler told the New York Times. Paulson
declined to comment to the newspaper.
Both Paulson and Co and 92nd Street Y could not immediately
be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business
hours.