LONDON Nov 28 The Mayor of London Boris Johnson
on Tuesday described France's Socialist government as left-wing
revolutionaries that were driving investors away in a dispute
with steelmaker ArcelorMittal.
The Conservative mayor mocked the French government as
'sans-culottes,' a radical left-wing class during the French
Revolution of 1789, while adding that British capital would
welcome business fleeing from France.
The French government is pressing the steel giant to avert
the closure of two blast furnaces in northeastern France, after
a French cabinet member said on Monday that the company was no
longer welcome due to years of broken promises.
"The sans-culottes appear to have captured the government in
Paris," Johnson told a meeting of business leaders on the third
day of his visit to India, British media reported.
Johnson, 48, a flamboyant and outspoken character who has
been tipped as a possible future Conservative leader, added, in
French, that businesses should "come to London, my friends."
Johnson, whose popularity soared after the London Olympics
last summer, said that the 'Orbit' sculpture built by
ArcelorMittal for the Games symbolised the friendship between
London and India.
Indian-born businessman Lakshmi Mittal, who controls
ArcelorMittal and ranks 21st on the Forbes list of the world's
richest people, employs some 20,000 people in France.