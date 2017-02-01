Feb 1 Multi-industry U.S. manufacturer Johnson Controls International Plc reported an 11.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its power solutions business.

The maker of automotive batteries and building heating and cooling systems said its net income from continuing operations rose to $502 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $452 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's sales rose marginally to $7.10 billion.

Johnson Controls is reporting its first full quarter of results after completing the acquisition of fire protection and security company Tyco International Plc in September.

Johnson Controls reiterated its 2017 earnings per share forecast of $2.60-$2.75. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)