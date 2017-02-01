Feb 1 Multi-industry U.S. manufacturer Johnson
Controls International Plc reported an 11.1 percent rise
in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its power solutions
business.
The maker of automotive batteries and building heating and
cooling systems said its net income from continuing operations
rose to $502 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first
quarter ended Dec. 31, from $452 million, or 48 cents per share,
a year earlier.
The company's sales rose marginally to $7.10 billion.
Johnson Controls is reporting its first full quarter of
results after completing the acquisition of fire protection and
security company Tyco International Plc in September.
Johnson Controls reiterated its 2017 earnings per share
forecast of $2.60-$2.75.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)