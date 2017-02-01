(Adds COO and analyst comments, share move)
Feb 1 Johnson Controls International Plc's
quarterly organic sales growth fell short of its
estimate, hurt by weakness in its biggest business, and the
multi-industry U.S. manufacturer forecast current-quarter
earnings below Wall Street expectations.
The company's shares fell nearly 4 percent to $42.25 in late
morning trade.
Johnson Controls forecast second-quarter earnings per share
of 48-50 cents, below the average analyst estimate of 53 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, however, reiterated its fiscal 2017 earnings
per share forecast of $2.60-$2.75.
"Investors may be neutral or negative on the slow organic
start and second half-weighted year," Cowen & Co analyst Gautam
Khanna wrote in a note.
The company's organic sales rose just 1 percent in the first
quarter ended Dec. 31 and were below its forecast of 2-3 percent
growth.
Total sales rose marginally to $7.10 billion, missing the
average analyst estimate of $7.15 billion.
Sales in Johnson Controls' building technologies and
solutions business, the company's biggest, fell 2.4 percent to
$5.20 billion. Organic sales dropped 1 percent in the business,
which makes air conditioning and heating equipment and fire
detection products.
"Now that were off to a little bit slower start than we
expected, that will put pressure to get to the higher end of the
organic growth range (of 2-4 percent for the division for fiscal
2017)," Chief Operating Officer George Oliver said on a
post-earnings call on Wednesday..
The sales fall in the unit, which accounted for 73 percent
of Johnson Controls' total sales, was due to lower revenues from
performance contracting and industrial refrigeration businesses.
While performance contracting sales were hurt by federal
government budget delays, sales of industrial refrigeration
products were pressured by weakness in oil and gas markets,
Oliver said.
Sales in the company's power solutions business, which makes
automotive batteries, rose 9.2 percent to $1.90 billion in the
quarter. Organic sales rose 7 percent in the division, which
contributed 27 percent to the company's total sales.
This was Johnson Controls' first full quarter of results
after completing the acquisition of fire protection and security
company Tyco International Plc in September.
In October, Cork, Ireland-based Johnson Controls also
completed the spin-off of its automotive seating business, now
known as Adient Plc.
Net income from continuing operations rose 11.1 percent to
$502 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter,
beating the average analyst estimate of 52 cents.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)