April 27 Multi-industry U.S. manufacturer
Johnson Controls International Plc reported an 11
percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its
power solutions business.
The maker of automotive batteries and building heating and
cooling systems said its net income from continuing operations
rose to $473 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second
quarter ended March 31, from $426 million, or 45 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The company's net sales rose 2.5 percent $7.24 billion.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)