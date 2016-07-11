(Adds details on Justice Department pilot program on reporting
bribery, SEC allegations, lack of individuals charged)
By Jonathan Stempel
July 11 Johnson Controls Inc agreed to
pay $14.4 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges that its
workers bribed Chinese shipbuilders and shipyards, including
some owned by the Chinese government, to win business and enrich
themselves.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said
the accord resolves civil charges that the Milwaukee-based maker
of car batteries and heating and ventilation equipment violated
the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Separately, the U.S. Department of Justice said it declined
to bring related criminal charges, in part reflecting Johnson
Controls' decision to voluntarily report the misconduct.
Johnson Controls is the third company to publicly settle
with the Justice Department under that agency's pilot program to
encourage companies to report bribery violations, in return for
reduced penalties.
Last month, Akamai Technologies Inc and Nortek Inc
reached similar, unrelated settlements, also concerning
alleged bribery in China.
Monday's developments remove a legal overhang for Johnson
Controls as it prepares to merge with Dublin-based Tyco
International Plc, which it agreed to buy for $16.5
billion in a bid to lower its tax bill.
According to the SEC, from 2007 to 2013 roughly 19 workers
at Johnson Controls' Chinese marine subsidiary used sham vendors
to make roughly $4.9 million of improper payments, emboldened by
what the regulator called a "culture of impunity."
The SEC said the company improperly recorded the payments on
its books and lacked proper controls to detect them, and that
the payments led to $11.8 million of profit on transactions.
Without admitting wrongdoing, Johnson Controls agreed to pay
a $1.18 million civil fine, give up $11.8 million of gains, and
pay $1.38 million of interest to settle.
No individuals were charged, but the Justice Department said
Johnson Controls has ended the employment of the workers
involved in the misconduct.
In a statement, Johnson Controls confirmed the settlements.
Shareholders of Johnson Controls and Tyco are expected to
vote on the companies' merger on Aug. 17, and a closing is
possible around Oct. 1, the companies have said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown and Andrew Hay)