June 10 Auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc said it was exploring strategic options for the separation of its automotive business.

The automotive business, which makes seating and interiors for vehicles, accounted for 52 percent of the company's 2014 sales.

The company's other two businesses are heating, ventilating and a/c systems, and power solutions, which makes lead-acid auto batteries. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)