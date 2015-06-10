(Adds CEO comment, rewrites first paragraph, updates stock
June 10 Johnson Controls Inc wants to
exit the automotive seating and interiors businesses to focus on
its higher-margin building efficiency and automotive battery
operations, the company said on Wednesday.
Shares of Johnson Controls were up 4.4 percent at $53.84 in
afternoon trading. The stock has risen about 11 percent since
the start of the year.
JCI, whose customers include most major automakers, said its
options included a spinoff, divestiture, joint venture or sale
of its seating business in pieces.
Automotive seating at $17.53 billion and automotive
interiors at $4.5 billion accounted for about 51 percent of
JCI's $42.83 billion revenue in fiscal 2014. About $10.1 billion
of combined seating and interiors revenue came from North
America, $9.5 billion from Europe and $2.3 billion from Asia.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak estimated the value
of the seating business at about $7.3 billion. It had a 5
percent profit margin in the last fiscal year, compared with
11.8 percent from the building efficiency business and 9 percent
from automotive batteries.
JCI's automotive business reported 1 percent growth in
revenue, excluding the impact of the strong dollar, in the
quarter ended March 31.
On a call with Wall Street analysts, JCI Chief Executive
Officer Alex Molinaroli said he preferred to sell the whole
seating business to a single buyer, but if need be, it could be
sold piecemeal.
JCI spokesman Fraser Engerman said the company had no
particular buyer in mind.
The interiors business is to be part of a previously
announced joint venture with China's SAIC Motor Corp
unit Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Co that Engerman said he
expected to close this summer.
However, JCI now is looking to sell its 30 percent stake in
that venture, and the buyer might be different from the one for
its seating business, Engerman said.
The building efficiency business, which includes heating,
ventilating and air conditioning systems, contributed 33 percent
to total sales last year, while automotive batteries accounted
for 15 percent.
"Our battery business I see as a strong platform for us to
continue to grow beyond what we do today," Molinaroli said on
the call.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)