Sept 18 U.S. auto parts maker Johnson Controls
Inc said it would cut as many as 3,000 jobs over the
next two years as part of its ongoing cost savings program.
The company said the job cuts represent about 2.5 percent of
its total workforce and would deliver up to $250 million in
annual cost savings.
Johnson Controls initiated a cost cutting program in July
ahead of the spinoff of its $22 billion automotive experience
business by 2016.
The business makes automotive seating, overhead systems,
floor consoles, door panels and instrument panels.
The spinoff will allow the company to focus on its
higher-margin building efficiency and automotive battery
operations.
The building efficiency business makes heating, ventilating
and air conditioning systems and had $14.16 billion in sales
last year, while automotive batteries accounted for $6.63
billion of sales.
The company's stock closed at $41.45 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
