Tesla is most painful stock for short sellers in 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, May 2 Traders short selling Tesla's soaring stock have lost $3.7 billion this year, eclipsing the combined losses of traders shorting Apple , Amazon.com and Netflix.
DETROIT Jan 22 Johnson Controls Inc on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and affirmed its fiscal-year outlook.
Net income rose 12 percent to $507 million, or 76 cents a share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $451 million, or 69 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 79 cents a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected 77 cents.
In October, Johnson Controls said it would earn 74 cents to 77 cents a share.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $10.7 billion, in line with the $10.67 billion analysts had expected. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 2 Traders short selling Tesla's soaring stock have lost $3.7 billion this year, eclipsing the combined losses of traders shorting Apple , Amazon.com and Netflix.
LOS ANGELES, May 2 The Service Employees International Union, backer of a five-year campaign to improve pay and job conditions for fast-food workers, on Tuesday asked Illinois and California officials to investigate how McDonald's Corp calculates restaurant rents, which generate about one-fourth of its revenue.