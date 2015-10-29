(Corrects non-GAAP EPS comparison in paragraph 3 to a revised
"97 cents," not unchanged from $1.04)
Oct 29 Johnson Controls Inc., which
makes automotive batteries and building heating and cooling
units, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday.
Excluding transaction, integration, separation costs and
non-recurring items, income from continuing operations was $939
million, up from $911 million in the previous year, the company
said.
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations per
share was $1.04, up from a revised 97 cents in the same period a
year ago. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the
quarter of $1.01.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company, the largest U.S.
auto parts supplier, said in July it planned to spin off its
low-margin automotive interiors business segment into a separate
publicly traded entity within 12 months and would focus on
growing its battery-manufacturing and building heating and
cooling segments.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bernadette Baum)