(Adds executive comments from conference call with analysts)
July 21 Johnson Controls Inc, a
multi-industry U.S. manufacturer, on Thursday reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it would
complete its purchase of Tyco International Plc sooner
than planned.
The company said it now expected the deal to close on Sept.
2 instead of in October. Its shares were up 2.5 percent in
afternoon trading, while Ireland-based Tyco gained 3.4 percent.
Johnson Controls' consolidated balance sheet for the fiscal
fourth quarter, which will include one month of Tyco results,
will show about $4 billion in debt, including from the acquired
company and the transaction, said Chief Financial Officer Brian
Stief.
Johnson Controls, which will be domiciled in Ireland after
the merger, forecast earnings of $1.17 to $1.20 a share for the
quarter, which began on July 1. Analysts on average were
expecting $1.19, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The estimate excludes the impact of the Tyco deal as well as
other non-recurring items such as transaction, integration and
separation costs and year-end pension and post-retirement
mark-to-market adjustments.
The first analyst day for the combined company will be on
Dec. 5.
Johnson Controls reported net income of $383 million from
continuing operations for the third quarter ended on June 30,
down from $503 million a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings came to $1.07 per share.
Analysts on average had expected $1.03.
Income in the company's building efficiency segment, which
includes heating, air conditioning and ventilation units, rose
to $397 million from $272 million.
The segment showed revenue growth of 3 percent in North
America and 9 percent in Asia, Chief Executive Officer Alex
Molinaroli said during a conference call with analysts.
"We're seeing some strength in China, which is really
encouraging," Molinaroli said.
Asked how Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union
affected the segment, Molinaroli said: "I think people are in a
wait-and-see mode. We do see some indications of a slowdown, but
I don't know that we would be the bellwether for the UK."
The company receives only about 3 percent of its revenue
from the United Kingdom, he said.
Total net revenue fell about 1 percent to $9.5 billion,
missing analysts' expectations of $9.6 billion.
The company attributed the decline to unfavorable foreign
exchange rates and the termination of its automotive interiors
joint venture with China-based Yangfeng Automotive.
The spinoff of Adient, Johnson Controls' automotive seating
and interiors segment, is still on track for completion on Oct.
31, the company said. Adient will also be domiciled in Ireland,
with a tax rate of 10 percent to 12 percent.
Johnson Controls said it now expected fiscal-year earnings
of $3.95 to $3.98 a share. It previously had forecast $3.85 to
$4.00.
