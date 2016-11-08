(Adds CEO, analyst quotes, full-year EPS and sales, share
price)
By Meredith Davis
Nov 8 Shares of Johnson Controls Inc
rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the multi-industry
U.S. manufacturer posted unexpectedly higher quarterly sales and
earnings per share before special items.
The company, which makes automotive batteries and building
heating and cooling systems, reported a net loss of $1.17
billion from continuing operations for its fourth quarter ended
Sept. 30, down from a year-earlier profit of $3 million.
Special items included costs associated with the Tyco merger
and Adient spin-off, restructuring costs related to workforce
reductions, and asset impairment costs.
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.21 from
continuing operations excluding items, up from $1.04 per share a
year ago. Analysts on average had expected $1.06 per share.
Shares rose about 3.44 percent to $43.
"Earnings per share growth of 16 percent was driven by
double-digit profitability improvements across all businesses,"
Johnson Controls Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alex
Molinaroli said in a statement.
The company reported $10.2 billion in sales for the fourth
quarter, up from $8.7 billion a year ago, which includes one
month of Tyco results as the merger was completed on Sept. 2.
Johnson Controls now has three business segments: power
solutions, building efficiency, and automotive experience.
Sales in the power solutions segment, which includes both
lead-acid and lithium-ion battery products, were $1.8 billion in
the fourth quarter, up 7 percent from the same period in the
prior year.
"Power solutions' results were a little better than
expected. Hot summer weather drove sales for replacements and
cheaper lead prices also contributed," said Nick Heymann, an
analyst at William Blair.
Johnson Control's joint venture with Hitachi, formed in
2015, aided the building efficiency segment and helped the
company enter the retrofit market, Heymann said.
Building efficiency sales were $3.6 billion in the fourth
quarter, up 25 percent versus the prior year quarter, the
company said.
The building efficiency segment includes heating and cooling
equipment, security and fire safety equipment and refrigeration
systems.
For the full-year ended Sept. 30, the company posted total
sales of about $37.7 billion, up from nearly $37.2 billion a
year ago.
Adjusting for special items and excluding the Tyco results,
2016 full-year non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations were $3.98, a 16 percent increase from the
prior year.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)