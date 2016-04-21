April 21 U.S. auto parts maker Johnson Controls
Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a
year-earlier profit, hurt by higher costs.
Johnson Controls also said on Thursday it would go ahead
with its merger with Ireland-based Tyco International Plc
.
Such "inversion deals", which help a company lower its
taxes, are under heavy scrutiny by the U.S. Department of
Treasury's Temporary and Proposed Tax Regulations.
Johnson Controls reported a net loss of $530 million, or 82
cents per share, attributable to the company for the second
quarter ended March 31. The company had a profit of $529
million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Johnson Controls earned 86 cents per share.
Net sales fell 1.8 percent to $9.03 billion.
