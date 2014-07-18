(Adds CEO comment, details, shares)
July 18 U.S. auto parts maker Johnson Controls
Inc reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as
demand rose for its car seats, and the company said it expected
its cooling and heating systems business to return to growth in
the current quarter.
Shares of the largest U.S. auto parts maker, whose customers
include Toyota Motor Corp and General Motors,
rose 1.5 percent before the bell.
Demand in Johnson Controls' automotive business, its
largest, was driven mainly by China, which contributed about 32
percent to the division's third-quarter revenue of $5.7 billion.
Revenue from the company's cooling and heating systems
business fell 4 percent due to lower demand from the Middle East
and North America.
Johnson Controls said it expected low single-digit revenue
growth in the business in the fourth quarter ending Sept. 30.
"The overall non-residential heating ventilation and air
conditioning markets remain challenged, but we are starting to
see some increased demand in certain vertical markets," Chief
Executive Alex Molinaroli said in a statement.
Johnson Controls forecast earnings of $1.00-$1.02 per share
for the current quarter. Analysts on average were expecting
$1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding items, Johnson Controls earned 84 cents per share
in the third quarter ended June 30, up from 72 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $10.8 billion from $10.5 billion, a
year earlier.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Johnson Controls' shares closed
at $49.88 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
