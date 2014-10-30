UPDATE 2-S.Korea April export growth hits near 6-year high, trade surplus with US falls
* April exports to US rise, trade surplus falls (Adds detail, analyst comment)
Oct 30 Johnson Controls Inc's profit tripled in the fourth quarter, driven by higher sales of its car seats in North America and a lower income tax provision.
Net income attributable to Johnson Controls rose to $309 million, or 46 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $105 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $10.98 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* April exports to US rise, trade surplus falls (Adds detail, analyst comment)
SYDNEY, May 1 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd is hoping to raise as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) by spinning out its Officeworks stationary division in an initial public offering, a broker who saw the float's marketing materials said on Monday.