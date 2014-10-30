(Adds forecast, details, shares)

Oct 30 Johnson Controls Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by higher sales of its car seats in North America and a lower expected tax bill.

Sales in the company's automotive experience unit, which makes car seats, floor consoles and overhead systems, rose 3 percent to $5.3 billion in the fourth quarter. The business accounted for about half of the company's total revenue.

Johnson Controls supplies parts to automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp and General Motors, who have benefited from increasing vehicle sales in North America.

The United States recorded its highest third-quarter auto sales in eight years, with sales in September rising about 9 percent, according to research firm Autodata.

Motor vehicles and parts production will rise 5 percent in 2015 in the United States, according to the Manufacturers' Alliance for Productivity and Innovation, an independent manufacturing data providing firm. (bit.ly/1lWO7mM)

Net income attributable to Johnson Controls rose to $309 million, or 46 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $105 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.04 per share.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $10.98 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.01 per share and revenue of $11.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Johnson Controls set aside $94 million for tax payments, down nearly 80 percent from a year earlier.

The company forecast earnings of 74-77 cents per share for the current quarter, largely below average analyst estimate of 77 cents.

Johnson Controls' shares closed at $44.42 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen 13.4 percent this year, while the Dow Jones US Auto Parts Makers Index had risen 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)