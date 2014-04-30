April 29 Johnson & Johnson suspended sale of devices used in fibroid surgery amid concerns about their potential to spread a rare but deadly cancer, the Wall Street Journal reported.

J&J was halting world-wide sale, distribution and promotion of the tools called power morcellators but not permanently pulling them from the market, the Journal said. (r.reuters.com/dyt88v)

The action follows a Food and Drug Administration advisory on April 17 that discouraged doctors from using laparoscopic power morcellators to remove fibroids - common but often painful uterine growths - because of a risk of worsening an often-hidden cancer. (r.reuters.com/dug68v)

In a letter to customers, J&J wrote that it is waiting for the regulator and the medical community to further clarify the role of morcellation in fibroid treatment, the newspaper said.

Morcellators typically use long, tube-shaped blades to cut and remove tissue through tiny incisions, helping patients avoid open abdominal surgery associated with longer scars and recovery.

J&J spokeswoman Sheri Woodruff did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane and Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)