BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it cleared an expanded use of Imbruvica to treat Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, a rare form of cancer that begins in the body's immune system.
The approval represents a fourth indication for the drug, sold by Johnson & Johnson and Pharmacyclics Inc , since its initial approval in November 2013. (1.usa.gov/1uF95vd)
The drug is already used to fight chronic lymphocytic leukemia and Mantle cell lymphoma. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 10 INC Research Holdings Inc, which provides contract laboratory services, said it would buy privately held inVentiv Health Inc, which provides life sciences companies with drug development and consulting services, in a $4.6 billion deal.