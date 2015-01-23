By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 23 Lawyers for thousands of women
suing Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Inc over transvaginal
mesh devices are fighting back against the company's claim that
illegal phone solicitations may have resulted in baseless
lawsuits.
Plaintiffs' lawyers said in a court filing late Thursday
there was "no evidence of fraud" tainting nearly 23,000 federal
mesh injury lawsuits, which have been consolidated before U.S.
District Judge Joseph Goodwin in the Southern District of West
Virginia.
The filing came in response to a motion last week from
Johnson & Johnson asking Goodwin to allow an investigation into
whether women are being illegally solicited to join mesh
litigation by unknown callers, some of whom seemed to have
knowledge of private medical data. The company said it was
concerned the calls may have resulted in bogus claims.
J&J has asked Goodwin to make plaintiffs offer proof they
had been injured by an Ethicon device, and have their lawyers
answer questions under oath about any knowledge of solicitation
calls.
While strongly denouncing the "rogue call center's
shenanigans," lead plaintiffs' lawyers said J&J was using the
calls to justify imposing unnecessary and burdensome measures
that "would grind this litigation to a screeching halt."
Lead plaintiffs' counsel said they had raised a similar
issue more than a year ago with Goodwin, after several clients
told them they had received, unsolicited, a letter from a call
center bearing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's logo and
promising $25,000 in compensation. They turned the letter over
to the judge and asked him to investigate, the filing said.
"We thought it was improper at the time, and still do," said
plaintiffs' lawyer Henry Garrard in an email.
J&J could show no direct link between the calls and
plaintiffs' firms, the filing said. Furthermore, random sampling
of the Ethicon cases last year showed that plaintiffs had all
been implanted with mesh, although a handful had mistakenly
identified the maker of their device, the filing said.
Ethicon spokeswoman Samantha Lucas said the company was
still reviewing the filing.
"Based on the reports we received, we were compelled to
report these activities to the judge," she said in a statement.
Ethicon is one of seven companies that collectively face
more than 70,000 suits before Goodwin over transvaginal mesh
devices, used to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic
organ prolapse. Women claim the devices were defective,
resulting in painful complications like infection, nerve damage
and bleeding.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
David Gregorio)