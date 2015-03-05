March 5 A California jury on Thursday ordered
Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Inc to pay $5.6 million in
the first trial over injuries blamed on the TVT Abbrevo, one of
numerous transvaginal mesh products that are the subject of
thousands of lawsuits.
Following more than three days of deliberations in Kern
County, California, jurors found Ethicon liable for problems
with the TVT Abbrevo's design, and for failing to properly warn
about its risks. More than 36,000 lawsuits have been filed
against Ethicon in state and federal courts over the devices,
which are used to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic
organ prolapse.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)