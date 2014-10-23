NEW YORK Oct 23 Johnson & Johnson was found not liable by a Texas jury on Thursday in the first case to go to trial over whether Pinnacle hip implants made by the company's DePuy Orthopaedics unit were defective.

The Dallas federal jury ruled unanimously against the plaintiff Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli, who said the two metal-on-metal Pinnacle hips she received were faulty.

DePuy had said the implants had been improperly positioned, and were not to blame for her injuries. Jurors needed about two days to deliberate, following a seven-week trial. The trial served as the first test case for more than 6,600 similar lawsuits. (Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York and Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by Chris Reese)