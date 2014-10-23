NEW YORK Oct 23 Johnson & Johnson was
found not liable by a Texas jury on Thursday in the first case
to go to trial over whether Pinnacle hip implants made by the
company's DePuy Orthopaedics unit were defective.
The Dallas federal jury ruled unanimously against the
plaintiff Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli, who said the two
metal-on-metal Pinnacle hips she received were faulty.
DePuy had said the implants had been improperly positioned,
and were not to blame for her injuries. Jurors needed about two
days to deliberate, following a seven-week trial. The trial
served as the first test case for more than 6,600 similar
lawsuits.
