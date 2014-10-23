(Rewrites throughout, adds trial background and plaintiffs'
lawyer quote, adds Dallas dateline)
By Jessica Dye and Lisa Maria Garza
NEW YORK/DALLAS Oct 23 Johnson & Johnson
was found not liable by a Texas jury on Thursday in the
first case to go to trial over whether Pinnacle hip implants
made by the company's DePuy Orthopaedics unit were defective.
The test case had high stakes for the pharmaceutical giant,
which is hoping to avoid a replay of a $2.5 billion settlement
it agreed to last year for a different metal-on-metal hip
device.
The Dallas federal jury ruled unanimously against the
plaintiff Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli, who said the two
metal-on-metal Pinnacle hips she received in 2009 were faulty
and that the company failed to warn patients and doctors about
the device's risks.
DePuy had said the implants were improperly positioned, and
not to blame for her injuries. Jurors needed about two days to
deliberate, after a seven-week trial.
Plaintiffs' lawyers selected Herlihy-Paoli's lawsuit to be
among the first to go to trial out of more than 6,600 lawsuits
over the Pinnacle hips. The unanimous win for DePuy is expected
to affect its approach to the rest of the lawsuits, which are
consolidated before U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade.
DePuy spokeswoman Mindy Tinsley said the company was pleased
with the verdict and was committed to the "long-term and
vigorous defense" of the litigation.
The metal-on-metal device "was appropriately developed,
thoroughly tested and responsibly marketed," she said in a
statement.
A lawyer for Herlihy-Paoli, Mark Lanier, called the case
"the first skirmish in what is likely to be a long war."
"We still plan to press on with fierce dedication to clients
we believe have been tragically wronged," he said.
Herlihy-Paoli said she required multiple surgeries to fix
and replace her implants after the surrounding tissue became
infected and the level of the metal cobalt in her blood soared
to 85 times the normal level.
Her 2012 lawsuit said the device's metal components rubbed
together, shedding metal ions.
At trial, lawyers for Herlihy-Paoli accused DePuy of
aggressively marketing the devices to more active people, while
concealing abnormally high failure rates.
DePuy's lawyers countered that the devices were safe when
used and implanted properly. They also said Herlihy-Paoli
unfairly targeted DePuy for problems linked to different
metal-on-metal hips, such as the company's ASR devices.
Last year, DePuy agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle more
than 7,000 lawsuits over the ASR devices, which it recalled in
2010.
DePuy stopped selling the metal-on-metal Pinnacle devices in
2013.
Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor, called
the verdict surprising and said jurors may have responded to
DePuy's argument that the hips may have been improperly
positioned.
"They can take some comfort in this verdict," he said,
referring to DePuy. "But I'm sure there will be more."
The case is Herlihy-Paoli v. Pinnacle, U.S. District Court
for the Northern District of Texas, No. 12-4975.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York and Lisa Maria Garza in
Dallas; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr and David Ingram)