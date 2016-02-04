LONDON Feb 4 Johnson Matthey, the
world's biggest auto catalyst maker, said on Thursday its 20
percent return on capital target remains, but it will be
difficult to achieve in the near term due to market conditions.
"A 20 percent return on capital will be difficult to achieve
in the next couple of years," Johnson Matthey's chief executive
Robert MacLeod said at an investor presentation.
The company paid out 150 pence a share on Wednesday, as a
special dividend after selling its Gold and Silver Refining and
Research Chemical businesses last year.
Johnson Matthey makes most of its profits from the sale of
platinum-rich catalysts for car emission-control devices. It
also refines and recycles platinum group metals (PGMs).
MacLeod said that the refining business remains strategic,
despite low metals prices and expectations of further weakness
in the fourth quarter.
In its quarterly results on Wednesday, the company said
precious metals products' sales fell by 17 percent to 76 million
pounds for the three-months to December.
Group sales totalled 736 million pounds ($1 billion), down
from 745 million a year earlier.
The company remains positive on the longer-term demand for
value added catalysts, due to tighter regulation on emissions
around the world.
Johnson Matthey's technology focuses on reducing the
precious metals content in its catalysts, among other things.
Due to challenging conditions in several key markets,
Johnson Matthey started a restructuring review last year,
particularly in its Process Technology division, which sells
catalysts and technologies to the oil and petrochemical sector.
The restructuring, which involves job cuts, is expected to
cut costs by 30 million pounds annually.
"We are on track with (saving) five million pounds in the
fourth quarter," MacLeod said.
($1 = 0.6927 pounds)
(Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Pratima Desai and
Alexander Smith)