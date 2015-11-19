* To pay 305 million stg or 150p/shr as special dividend
* Also to pay regular interim dividend of 19.5p
* H1 underlying pretax profit 208.3 million stg
* Shares up 7 pct
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Nov 19 Johnson Matthey
, the world's biggest maker of metal catalysts for car
emission-control devices, will pay 305 million pounds ($466
million) to shareholders as a special dividend after selling two
businesses.
Reporting a dip in half-year profits, the company said on
Thursday it would make a special payout of 150 pence a share, on
top of an regular interim dividend increased 5 percent to 19.5p.
The company had said in July it might return cash to
shareholders after making 380 million pounds from the sale of
its Gold and Silver Refining and Research Chemicals businesses,
provided it did not make any major acquisitions.
The shares were up 7 percent by 0855 GMT, the biggest
gainers in the FTSE 100 index which was up 1 percent.
The company, which also refines and recycles platinum group
metals, posted a 4 percent fall in underlying pretax profit to
208.3 million pounds for the half year through September, as a
poor performance in its precious metal products business due to
low prices offset strong growth in emission control
technologies.
Johnson Matthey said as a result of challenging conditions
in several key markets, it had started a restructuring review
particularly in its Process Technology division, which sells
catalysts and technologies to the oil and petrochemical sector.
It said the restructuring was expected to cut costs by
around 30 million pounds annually and had an associated one-off
charge of around 40 million pounds. The process would also
involve job cuts, Finance Director Den Jones said.
"We are just starting employee consultations so it's
difficult to say how many people, but we are looking at a couple
of a hundred people and it's mainly in the Process Technology
but also in the Precious Metal Products divisions," Jones said.
Johnson Matthey has benefited in recent years from tighter
European regulation on emissions, boosting demand for more
value-added catalysts. But its market dominance is being
challenged by competitors such as Belgium's Umicore and
its precious metals products division is suffering from a plunge
in prices.
To counter worries over the falling market share of
platinum-rich diesel vehicles in Europe, the company is betting
on its newly acquired battery business.
Automobile emissions-control system makers are also expected
to gain from the Volkswagen emissions-cheating
scandal, seen likely to lead to tighter regulation to make cars
more environmentally friendly.
($1 = 0.6547 pounds)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo in Johannesburg and Jan
Harvey in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Holmes)