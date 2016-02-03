Feb 3 Johnson Matthey reported a slight
drop in third-quarter sales on Wednesday and said tough market
conditions will limit its short-term growth opportunities.
Johnson Matthey, the world's biggest maker of catalysts for
car emission-control devices, said group sales for the quarter
to end December totalled 736 million pounds ($1 billion), down
from 745 million a year earlier.
"Looking ahead, the challenging macroeconomic conditions,
which have worsened slightly since our half-year results in
November, are expected to limit the group's short-term growth
opportunities," the company said in a statement.
Johnson Matthey, which makes most of its profits from the
sale of platinum-rich catalysts, has benefited in recent years
from tighter European regulation on emissions, boosting demand
for more value-added catalysts.
($1 = 0.6927 pounds)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely)