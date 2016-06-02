* Share price higher in early trade
* Competition in clean vehicle technology will be tough
* Profits slightly ahead of analyst expectations
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 2 Johnson Matthey, a
world leader in making catalysts for car emission-control
devices, forecast higher results in the coming year, saying the
regulatory push for cleaner vehicles would spur demand although
competition would be intense.
Its share price rose 1.5 percent in early trading after the
firm predicted better conditions ahead after a 5 percent fall in
pre-tax profit for the year ended March 31 to 418.2 million
pounds ($603.3 million). This was just ahead of the average
forecast of 415 million pounds in a Thomson Reuters poll.
Profits for the financial year 2015-16 were hit by actions
to cut costs and exceptional impairment and restructuring
charges of 141 million pounds ($203 million).
However, the ratio of net debt to core profits declined to
1.1 times from 1.7. The company said its balance sheet was
strong and would allow for research and development.
Sales of auto emissions control technology rose 7 percent
and underlying profits in the sector climbed by 15 percent.
Robert MacLeod, chief executive of Johnson Matthey, told
Reuters the sector should stay strong as global regulators
pushed for tougher emissions reduction following the Volkswagen
scandal.
He expected diesel cars, which particularly need platinum to
reduce emissions, would account for about 40 percent of the
market in Europe by 2025, down from roughly half now.
The company is also betting on increased battery technology
sales following last year's acquisitions in battery materials
and greater sales of hybrid vehicles.
"Hybrids are the perfect answer for Johnson Matthey. They
still need emission control, but they also need a battery,"
MacLeod said in a telephone call.
Competition from rivals Belgium's Umicore and
Germany's BASF, which is joint leader with Johnson
Matthey in the auto catalyst market, will be tough, however.
"We are all going to be competing intently in the battery
space. It's a good clean fight," MacLeod said.
Johnson Matthey's business in refining and recycling
platinum group metals was hit by a roughly 25 percent fall in
prices, it said.
The petrochemicals market was also challenging, MacLeod
said, because of the fall in oil prices.
Analysts were positive.
"The balance sheet is in good shape to support capital
programmes for longer term growth," Marc Elliott, analyst at
Investec, said, adding the firm was "transitioning back to
growth".
($1 = 0.6931 pounds)
