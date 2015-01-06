Jan 6 Johnson Service Group Plc, which rents and dry cleans uniforms and other textiles, said it would close 109 dry cleaning branches in the first half of this year and take a charge of about 6.5 million pounds ($9.91 million).

The company said its dry cleaning business continued to operate in a difficult high street environment, and despite several initiatives it was unable to maintain the like-for-like sales growth of 2013.

"Whilst the dry cleaning news is likely to get a disproportionate amount of attention, this looks like the right move to ensure higher margins in the medium term," Investec analyst Andrew Gibb said in a note to clients.

However, the British company said it expected results for the year ended Dec. 31 to be slightly ahead of expectations, helped by its acquisition of hotel-linen cleaning service provider Bourne Services Group Ltd in early 2014.

Analysts on average expect a full-year pretax profit at 19.60 million pounds on revenue of 210.16 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.6562 pounds) (Reporting by Soumithri Mamidipudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)