Feb 28 Johnson & Johnson : * N.j. jury awards punitive damages of $7.76 million to patient who received

j&j vaginal mesh * Plainttiff's attorneys cite $7.76 million punitive award * J&j says it will "vigorously pursue an appeal" of the punitive damages award * Plantiff's attorneys say punitive award is on top of $3.35 million award to

same patient earlier this week