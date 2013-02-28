BRIEF-Shanghai M&G Stationery's unit to acquire 100 pct stake in Office Depot in China
* Says its unit plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Office Depot in China
Feb 28 Johnson & Johnson : * N.j. jury awards punitive damages of $7.76 million to patient who received
j&j vaginal mesh * Plainttiff's attorneys cite $7.76 million punitive award * J&j says it will "vigorously pursue an appeal" of the punitive damages award * Plantiff's attorneys say punitive award is on top of $3.35 million award to
same patient earlier this week
MADRID, June 1 Banco Popular has asked Deutsche Bank to come up with a plan for the troubled Spanish lender to raise capital after its previous adviser Morgan Stanley stepped down, El Confidencial reported on Thursday.