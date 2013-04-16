UPDATE 2-Most bad loans in Italian banks do not require quick sale - Visco
* Head of Bank of Italy tries to reduce pressure on ailing lenders
April 16 Johnson & Johnson : * Says expects 2013 tax rate of about 20 percent * J&j says expects expects reported 2013 sales of $70.4 billion to $71.1
billion * J&j says 2013 sales forecast lags prior guidance due exclusively to negative
foreign exchange factors * J&j says expects to return 75 percent of recalled over-the-counter medicines
by end of 2013 * J&j says 14 percent sales growth of otc medicines in first quarter helped by
strong flu season
NEW YORK/PARIS, April 11 Altice USA, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV put together by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering that seeks to raise $1 billon to $2 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.