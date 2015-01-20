Jan 20 Johnson & Johnson : * J&j CFO says negative foreign exchange trends hurt company 2015

forecasts more than expected * J&j CFO says current Wall street forecasts for j&j may not adequately reflect

likely negative impact in 2015 of foreign exchange * J&j says expects negative foreign exchange impact in 2015, assuming current

trends, of 42 cents per share, versus earlier view of 15 to 20 cents per

share drag * J&j CEO says "generally encouraged" by increased utilization of products,

helped by increased U.S. hospital admissions, surgical procedures * J&j CFO says expects medical devices, consumer products to have better growth

prospects in 2015 than 2014